The lobby of the Penticton Lakeside Resort is festooned with pink bras to show support for breast cancer awareness throughout the month of October.
It’s an annual tradition started by the Penticton dragon boat team, Survivorship, with members spending countless hours decorating the lobby.
“Each year we try the best we can,” said member Sharon Hickey. “Team members and friends have created the bras we have on display here.”
Hickey said hotel manager David Prystay has been a phenomenal sponsor and hangs a large banner on the side of the hotel to commemorate the month. Their dragon boat is even brought into the lobby for display.
Survivorship is a society made up of a team of women who are all survivors of breast cancer. While its roster currently sits at 34 members, the team is always looking for more people.
Past-president Cathie Lauer said the team’s mission is to show women “there’s a life after breast cancer, and after a diagnosis.”
“We do that through the sport of dragon boating,” she said. “This is our 20th anniversary.”
Lauer helped form the society and has been a part of the Survivorship team since its inception.
“We just felt that it was a really important thing to do (in Penticton). It’s a huge issue here: One in eight or nine women are diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said.
The society also hosts a separate support program for women who have been recently diagnosed, and gives back to the community whenever it can.
“It’s one of the best things we’ve ever done. You’re strong, you’re healthy and it promotes awareness. You’re living life,” said Lauer of the team.
“You’re surrounded by people who have had the same journey as you have,” added president Heather Griffiths. “It’s good to know you’re not alone. When we race, we race to get across that finish line, and I’ve always said since I joined the team, ‘We’re all winners.’”
The team travels internationally and participates in the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.