Pretty soon you’ll be able to send non-emergency crime reports to the Penticton RCMP with just the click of a mouse.
The online reporting tool, which has been piloted in several other B.C. detachments, is due to go live in late March.
“The idea is that front-line officers will be free to respond to serious emergencies and provide more time for proactive policing initiatives,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“Every online report received will be reviewed by a supervisor, and should follow-up be required, an officer may still be engaged. These stats will continue to help with how we deploy our resources.
“However, this modern reporting method will increase our officer’s ability to investigate serious offences and continue efforts to reduce crime in our community.”
Crimes that can be reported on the system must meet certain criteria:
• The report does not require a follow-up by a police officer.
• There are no witnesses or suspects.
• Whatever has been lost, stolen or vandalized is worth less than $5,000.
• None of the missing items include personal identity, firearms, licence plates or licence plate validation decals.
Mounties are planning more public education closer to the launch date. The system will be open only to residents of the City of Penticton.
