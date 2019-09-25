A man accused of an armed carjacking last week will stay behind bars at least until Friday.
Penticton RCMP confirmed the suspect had been arrested Tuesday night and said he was due for a bail hearing Wednesday in provincial court. However, Crown counsel said his appearance had been pushed to Friday.
The man, whose name hasn’t been released pending his first court appearance, allegedly stole a Toyota RAV 4 stolen at gunpoint on Eastside Road on Sept. 19.
The vehicle was recovered the following day at the Penticton Golf and Country Club.
