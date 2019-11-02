It's never too early to start thinking about Christmas.
Yuletide t the Lakeside began today (Nov. 2) and among the special guests was Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The two were browsing the ballrooms at the resort. In addition to crafts and food, there were also pony rides for the kids and holiday craft stations.
The event continues all day Sunday at the resort.
It's one of two craft fairs on in Penticton this weekend. The artisans fair, founded by the late Laurel Burnham, is on today and Sunday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.