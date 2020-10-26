John Horgan says he’ll work with anybody who has a good idea, and Dan Ashton plans to take him up on that offer.
Preliminary results from Saturday’s provincial election show Ashton with a 15-point lead for first place in the Penticton riding, although the final results won’t be available until mid-November. However, the Canadian Press and other major news organizations are projecting Ashton to win.
Among the first ideas the incumbent Liberal MLA intends to take to a projected NDP majority government is a plan to formalize another all-weather secondary route between Penticton and Kelowna in the event Highway 97 is closed as a result of an accident or rock slide.
Ashton believes an existing route over back roads between Summerland and Peachland could be viable with just a bit of heavy-equipment work.
“I don’t want to reinvent the wheel. I just want to improve some of the road structure we have,” said Ashton.
As of Sunday afternoon, Ashton had received 9,137 votes, equal to 50% all ballots counted in the Penticton riding, compared to 6,472 for runner-up Toni Boot from the NDP.
In third place, Ted Shumaker picked up 2,187 votes for the Greens, while 558 ballots were marked for Libertarian Keith MacIntyre.
Despite that apparent margin of victory, Ashton won’t accept the result until mail-in ballots are counted. There were 9,868 mail-in ballots sent to the Penticton riding, which represented about 20% of eligible voters, according to Elections BC.
“It’s (mail-in voters’) right to be heard, and I want to be sure they’re heard and we’ll see what happens then,” said Ashton.
He is one of 29 Liberals the Canadian Press projects will be going to Victoria to face off against 55 New Democrats and three Greens in the Legislature.
Despite that setback for his party, Ashton said he’s always prided himself in working across political lines for the benefit of his constituents and hopes Horgan was sincere when the premier told reporters at a news conference Sunday he’ll be “influenced by good ideas wherever they come from."
"I don't care where an idea comes from, if it makes sense we're going to implement it. That's how I will approach working with all members of the legislature,” said Horgan.
Boot, who took leave from her job as Summerland mayor to run provincially, said Monday she’s disappointed she won’t be a part of that legislature, but found cause for optimism in the results.
“Obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted, but when the mail-in ballots are counted I think we’ll see the riding is set up for the next election for an NDP win,” said Boot.
She expects to return to work as mayor Nov. 9 and wouldn’t rule out another run at provincial office in the future.
With files from the Canadian Press