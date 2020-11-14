A 26-year-old man from Kelowna died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 97 early Friday.
He was driving north near the Commonwealth Road intersection, close to the municipal boundary between Kelowna and Lake Country, when his vehicle struck two southbound vehicles just after 7 a.m.
People in the southbound vehicles received treatment at the scene for minor injuries and were co-operative with police.
Police say road conditions appear to have been a factor, as it was snowing at the time.
Traffic was slowed for about three hours.
Anyone who saw the crash who has not yet spoken with police is asked to call the RCMP at 250-762-3300.
Staff