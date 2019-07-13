KAMLOOPS — Cairo Rogers scored six goals, including two in overtime, as South Okanagan Flame beat Kamloops 16-15 in the opening game of the Thompson Okanagan junior B lacrosse championship, Friday,
The best-of-five championship now switches to Oliver for Game 2, Sunday at the Oliver Arena beginning at 7:30 p.m. Game 3 is Tuesday in Kamloops and, if necessary, the Flame will be home again on Thursday.
Alex Nimmo led the scoring with three goals plus nine assists. Zander Torres scored four goals and four assists, Liam McLaren two goals and Jake MacLeod a single goal.
Connor Ramage was the winning goalie making 53 saves.
Kamloops led 6-4 after one period of play, 12-8 after two periods and 14-14 at the end of regulation.
The Flame outshot the home team 70-68 overall.
Mark Drybank was the top scorer for the home team with seven goals and three assists.
