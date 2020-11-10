A rash of pellet gun vandalism across the city has some retailers and professionals paying for glass replacement and fearful that the attacks could escalate from windows to pets or even people.
According to victims and others interviewed by The Herald, one person seems to be responsible for as many as 60 attacks, and his identity is known.
But police so far say they are powerless to stop the epidemic of damage.
Lanny Swanson has been an after-the-fact witness to 20 of the estimated 60 pellet gun attacks over the past six months. In his role as a supervisor with Precision Glass, Swanson has been replacing the broken glass and seen the damage first hand as well as spoken with many of the victims.
He told The Herald he is aware of windows broken at, among others, the Big Box Outlet Store on Main Street, the McDonald’s across the street and the Starbucks, Subway and nail salon in a nearby shopping plaza.
Other reported targets include Value Village, Papa Murphy’s Pizza and at least two dental offices.
Swanson said the complaints involve tempered glass, which shatters when struck by a pellet, and regular glass, which sustains a small hole. He said the weapon is likely a BB gun firing round, copper pellets rather than a compressed-air-powered pellet gun, which fires lead projectiles.
He said the cost typical for replacing a shattered full frame window in a door is about $600.
Swanson said some of the victims believe they know the identity of the shooter.
“They know who he is. They know what he’s doing. (But) no one’ll do anything about it. And I feel terrible. People are dishing out a lot of money.”
He said an adult male who lives at the Compass House shelter, formerly a motel in the 1700 block Main Street, is believed responsible for the attacks “There’s a guy who lives there and that’s his thing — breaking glass.”
A spokesman for Compass House interviewed on the weekend said that while there have been complaints about vandalism in the area, he is not aware that any of them involve pellet guns.
Tony Laing, chief executive officer of Penticton and District Society for Community Living (PDSCL), which operates Compass House, said the organization has hired private security to patrol the areas within a block or so of the shelter for the past several months.
“We had complaints from neighbours who were having issues and, supported by BC Housing, we set up these patrols to help reduce it and be better neighbours,” said Laing. The patrols go from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with occasional spot checks after that.
He noted that problems that occur overnight likely don’t involve Compass House residents because of its 11 p.m. curfew.
“The policy is that you’ll lose your bed and you might not get it back the next day,” Laing said.
“As I’ve said many times, just because you’re homeless in Penticton doesn’t mean you’re a (PDSCL) problem. It’s a society problem. A community problem.”
Lisa Ekelund, manager of the Big Box Outlet Store, said in an interview her store has been hit three times over about three months and she is “pretty sure it was someone I had asked to leave the store.”
She noted the name of the man in what she calls “our bad guy book,” which lists people banned for shoplifting and other issues.
She described him as: “Rough looking. He looks like someone who hasn’t had an easy life.” She said he is Caucasian with short hair and wearing a baseball cap in the video captured by their surveillance cameras.
The footage is apparently not of good enough quality for a police identification.
She reported all three incidents to the RCMP and supplied them with the video and the name of the person she believes responsible.
“They said they can’t do anything about it because they don’t have a clear enough picture.”
Each incident included more than one pane of glass, which were a mixture of tempered and regular glass. She estimates the company has spent about $5,000 on glass replacement.
“Why can someone go around and do this at a cost to the business?” she asked, rhetorically.
“We have 10 stores. We’re a small business, B.C. owned and operated … family owned. It’s so not right.”
Compass House is across the street and down a block from Ekelund’s Big Box store. “It’s been difficult since they opened,” she said. “I’ve been in contact with them. … They’re doing the best they can and that’s a good thing. I’m just not sure the location is the right place.”
Another of the victims is an area dentist, who says he has had windows shot out on three occasions. And, he says he knows of another dentist from a different part of the city has also been targeted three times.
Both of the dentists asked to remain anonymous for fear of possible retaliation.
“It’s a legitimate concern,” he said. “A guy running around with a pellet gun shooting windows … what would stop him from shooting somebody or an animal? … That’s a concern.”
RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda confirmed that the police are at a loss regarding the attacks because they have not been able to get a solid identification of a suspect.
“There’s been a name given to us as a possible suspect … but at this point it’s speculation because of a perceived possible vendetta,” said Bayda. “The complainant thinks it’s that person, but there’s nothing to actually link that person to (the vandalism).”
He added, “(It) certainly is something we’re going to want to get a handle on and hold someone accountable … (but) at this point we just don’t have the evidence to forward to Crown counsel on who that may be.”
Bayda encouraged members of the public to continue reporting the incidents of vandalism and particularly to provide whatever information they have to help identify the perpetrator, like appearance, clothing, age and other descriptors.
“We would ask that anyone who may have knowledge of these (incidents) to either come forward to the Penticton RCMP or, if they want to remain anonymous, to Crime Stoppers to report possible suspects and that will give us something to follow up on,” said Bayda.
Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki disputes the notion that the pellet shooting incidents are the work of the homeless or indigent.
“I think it’s a bunch of juveniles. They do that a lot,” he said in an interview. “I don’t think … it’s homeless people or anything like that. That’s not what they do.
“What they do is break into places because they want to take something that can pawn or sell or whatever to get money for … their habit, which is drugs or whatever it is they’re into. They have nothing to gain from shooting pellets through windows,” he said.
The mayor described the current spate of window breakings as something that “happens all the time. It’s nothing new. It got worse in the last little bit.”
Vassilaki said he will meet in the next week or so with RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter and “that’s going to be one of the issues that him and I are discussing.”