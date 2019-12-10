A three-hour car chase through the South Okanagan in a stolen vehicle has wheeled the driver into a two-year jail sentence.
Tyler Winston Thomas Newton, who pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, flight from police, mischief and possession of stolen property, was sentenced Tuesday in provincial court in Penticton. With enhanced credit, Newton has 433 days remaining on his term.
Appearing via videoconference, he hung his head and covered his face as Judge Michelle Daneliuk recounted the events which unfolded on May 27.
Court heard Newton, who was high on meth at the time, led police on a three-hour chase through the South Okanagan in a stolen Jeep Cherokee.
His chase took police on multiple residential roads and through a farmer’s field, destroying crops and an irrigation system in the process. He also rammed a police vehicle in an attempt to escape.
Newton overtook vehicles on the road, was undeterred by spike strips which destroyed three of the vehicle’s tires and only stopped the Jeep when it became stuck after plowing through a gate.
“The pursuit put the public of several different communities at risk,” said Daneliuk. “On a Monday morning in the late spring, at a time when people could be reasonably expected to be driving to work, or walking or riding bicycles to school or employment.”
Daneliuk also described Newton’s arrest, saying it took police smashing a window and Tasering him to end his resistance.
Newton, who boasts a criminal record spanning 19 years with 42 convictions, was said by Daneliuk to have had multiple chances of rehabilitation in the past.
“Regardless, he continues to reoffend with respect to these particular charges within only a few months of his last release,” she said, citing Newton’s release from the Okanagan Correctional Centre in January after his arrest for similar charges.
But she continued by saying she hopes rehabilitation won’t be lost on Newton, adding he has shown interest in welding programs at OCC and has a desire to pursue it as a career upon his release.
Alongside his jail sentence, Newton received a three-year driving prohibition and two years’ probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.