Parents and staff of Trout Creek Elementary School in Summerland participated in a "reverse parade" where the school community was invited to drive past and reconnect with teachers and support staff.
"We had signs, many of our staff was dressed up, we waved, it was really wonderful," principal Kirsten Odian said. "At least 50 cars drove by, some were families with multiple children and some of our graduates. The cars were also decorated and some students also dressed up."
Due to the catchment area stretching across Highway 97, a teacher suggested in the interest of safety, instead of staff going to the students, they come to them.
The kindergarten through Grade 5 school has 175 students and for those who were unable to attend in person, a video was posted online. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Odian has been posting at least one video per week.
All of the staff members participated, each at a safe social distance.
"Toast," Odian's dog who is seldom seen, made an appearance. Most of the pupils had never seen her rescue dog before, but had heard lots about him.
"Trout Creek is a very tight-nit community with an active PAC (parent advisory council) and supportive parents. There were a lot of smiling faces and a few tears," Odian said.
Okanagan Skaha deputy superintendent Todd Manual said Friday that several of the elementary schools have held similar events in an effort for staff and students to remain connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.