A prolific kleptomanic who was able to steal 18 bottles of liquor at once will remain behind bars, despite a Penticton judge urging he accept treatment.
Terry William Voshall, 20, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of breach of undertaking in provincial court, Friday, for a series of thefts from the same BC Liquor Store in Penticton.
Appearing by video, Voshall laughed and made sexual hand gestures as Crown counsel read out the circumstances of each case.
Court heard On Feb. 6, Voshall was spotted taking three bottles of liquor. When approached by staff, he put the bottles back, but was able to leave with one hidden.
Then, on April 4, Voshall stole six bottles of liquor.
One week later, he was able to steal 18 bottles of alcohol in a backpack, but was given a store ban by police.
He was arrested on his final visit on July 23, after stealing three bottles of liquor.
Crown counsel asked Voshall serve 95 days in prison and one year of probation afterward.
Defence counsel Norman Yates argued Voshall serve 30 days and complete community service after serving his time. He told the court Voshall comes from a broken family, having lost his mother when he was only eight and had an absent father.
Court heard Voshall was in and out of foster care as he grew up, and rarely attended school.
Yates explained Voshall has several learning disabilities, including dyslexia and is “functionally illiterate.” His IQ is 67.
“He has a strong social support network in the local community, however it’s apparent that many people within that social network are themselves comprised, and alcohol or drug addicted,” he said.
Judge Michelle Daneliuk said Voshall has appeared in front of her on more than one occasion, and recalled how in November last year, he was facing seven similar criminal offences. She was presented with the same story at that time.
“I’m sure all of that is true,” she said. “But the problem is, the last time I accepted that Mr. Voshall was sincere.”
She expressed concern that despite presented with the opportunity to attend in-program treatment for alcohol addiction and for his mental health, Voshall “doesn’t have any intention of doing that” because he doesn’t want to leave Penticton.
“You’re totally out of control in respect to your theft of alcohol,” Daneliuk said. “Your life is going absolutely nowhere.”
Urging Voshall once more to attend an inpatient program, Voshall then had an outburst.
“I just wanna be happy … I just wanna live somewhere. I’ll get it, one way or another. If I have to sell drugs, and do whatever I’ve gotta do, I’ll do it,” he said.
“I’m trying to figure out how to help you, and I don’t know what, frankly, to do anymore with you,” Daneliuk told him.
“You don’t have to help me, I don’t care, you can just sentence me,” he said. “I just wanna know how many days I’m in jail for. That’s all I wanna know.”
Daneliuk sentenced Voshall to 95 days in prison and one year of probation with a condition not to go to the BC Liquor Store.
