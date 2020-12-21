Demolition has begun on a city-owned property at 935 Forestbrook Drive.
The property was acquired a number of years back by the City of Penticton to allow the future connection of the trail on the south side of Penticton Creek to the north side of the creek. It was occupied by tenants until 2017 and has been boarded up since then.
Neighbours had repeatedly complained of alleged criminal activity in the home, which was known to RCMP.
The cost for demolition is $19,740 for the demolition and landfill tipping fees and covered through the City’s capital budget.
It’s unknown at this time what the lot will be used for in the future. It's located between two apartment buildings.
“No work on the trail has been undertaken as of yet, but will be part of future trail plans along the creek,” said general manager of community services Anthony Haddad. “The demolition, I know, will be a good thing for the neighbourhood.”