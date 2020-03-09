The City of Penticton’s recreation department is teaming up with Hoodoo Adventure, Glow SUP, PURE Gym & Juicery and other community partners to rebrand the previous Girls Expanding Boundaries program into Girls P.L.A.Y. Penticton.
The refreshed program will provide a variety of recreational activities and social supports after school to girls ages 11 to 13.
It begins April 1 and will run every Wednesday from 4-5:30 p.m. Participants will explore new activities and interests, with each activity led by a local, positive role model who excels in their field of expertise. Activities will focus on the interest areas of dance, art, yoga and fitness.
“We strive to reduce the barriers to physical literacy with programs like this and also ensure that Girls P.L.A.Y Penticton is open to anyone who identifies as female,” city recreation co-ordinator Amanda Dean said in a press release.
Those who would like to apply to be a part of the eight-week program can visit www.penticton.ca/recreation to fill out an application form and submit the filled out form to amanda.dean@penticton.ca.
The program is made possible through support from by the B.C. government and the B.C. Recreation and Parks Association.