Now that’s something you don’t see every day.
LocoLanding Adventure Park in Penticton took delivery Friday of its newest attraction: a submarine shaped like Ogopogo that weighs in at 4,500 kilograms, stands four metres tall and stretches 10 metres in length.
The piece, which was trucked up from Sawatzky’s Imagination Corporation near Chilliwack, is the final element in a four-year renovation to LocoLanding’s mini-golf course, the theme of which is built around an underwater gold mine near Munson Mountain.
“The Okanagan Gold Mine started in the late 1800s, and was closed and reopened several times before permanently closing in the 1980s. We thought this piece of Penticton history was too important, so while the artifacts found are our creation (including the Ogopogo), the gold mine very much existed and operated,” LocoLanding owner Diana Stirling said in a press release.
“With our season unknown, we still hope Penticton will enjoy the story and our new Ogopogo from afar.”
LocoLanding, which features other attractions like go karts, a high ropes course, bumper boats and more, hires about 80 local students each year to run the facility during the tourist season.