The total value of building permits issued by the City of Penticton was down 62% through February.
Staff at City Hall issued permits for work valued at a total of $13.8 million in the first two months of 2020, down from $36 million in the year-ago period, according to fresh data from the local government.
The decline is most telling on the commercial side, with permits for just $339,000 issued to date, versus $15.3 million last year.
And on the residential side, permits were issued for just 24 new units, versus 86 last year.
Still, the $7.7-million worth of multifamily projects permitted so far this year accounted for more than half of the total. Single-family homes generated another $3.1 million.