It’s unlikely Penticton will set a new record for construction values this year – but it won’t be far off.
Blake Laven, the city’s acting director of development services, told council Tuesday he’s expecting permit values to total around $185 million by the end of December. That would be just over $12 million shy of the record-setting total of $197.9 million set in 2016.
Permit values refer to the estimated cost of the work for which they’re issued. So a house that’s expected to cost $500,000 to build would have a permit valued at $500,000.
Laven noted the varied nature of approved commercial projects this year, ranging from a $1.1-million renovation of the food court at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre and a $6.9-million renovation of the Valley First main office to the new $3.5-million Neighbourhood brewery.
“So we’re seeing commercial and employment investments in all sectors and spread throughout the community, from downtown to Skaha Lake,” said Laven.
“We anticipate this trend to continue into 2020 with several projects already working their way through the planning and zoning process.”
On the residential front, Laven noted the city has approved 2,051 new housing units since 2014, and 77% of them are in multi-family buildings while the balance are single-family homes, which he described as a “very desirable” split.
“Penticton has a relatively low vacancy rate, even with all this constriction,” continued Laven, “and because of that we expect housing constriction to remain strong through 2020.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.