OTTAWA: - Richard Cannings NDP MP (South Okanagan – West Kootenay) says the $1.7 billion federal fund to clean-up orphan oil wells is good news for both workers facing tough times in the oil patch and Canada’s environment. He is also encouraged by the $750 million emissions reduction fund that will focus on cutting methane pollution, one of the most potent greenhouse gases.
On March 22, Cannings and NDP MP Heather McPherson (Edmonton Strathcona) wrote to Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan calling for Ottawa to create jobs in the oil patch by funding the clean-up of orphan oil wells.
“It's encouraging that the government listened to the NDP and to oil and gas workers and is funding orphan well clean-up. These projects could quickly create jobs for workers affected by the price of oil and the COVID-19 crisis. They should, however, be seen as the first step in building the next generation of good jobs in Alberta, Saskatchewan, B.C. and Newfoundland and Labrador," Cannings said. “The emissions reduction initiative is also heartening, considering that we heard recently that Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions have been rising instead of falling. We have to turn this around and quickly get back on track,” he said.
Cannings has also called on the government to fund improvements to infrastructure such as renewable energy, transit, and supporting research and development of new technologies in provinces currently reliant on the petroleum sector as their main economic driver.