Keep those cowboy boots and hat handy, because the #REDNEK Music Fest tour is making a pit-stop in Penticton.
Multiple Canadian Country Music Association and Country Music Awards award-winning singer and songwriter Gord Bamford kicks-off his 2020 tour, stopping at the South Okanagan Events Centre on March 27.
He’ll be bringing with him Juno Award-winner Jess Moskaluke, as well as Andrew Hyatt, Cory Marks, Duane Steele, Eric Ethridge, Ghost Boy and JoJo Mason.
The tour coincides with Bamford’s single #REDNEK from his forthcoming and ninth studio album and sets the theme of bringing together like-minded individuals on stage.
"I've always wanted to do a traveling festival where you can hear a great variety of new music," he said in a press release.
"I want to hit as many towns in this country as possible. The shows will predominantly be in arenas, but we're not afraid to go to smaller towns with more intimate venues. I'm very excited to share the stage with the highly talented Jess Moskaluke, and to sing our new duet for the fans."
Bamford has had a busy year, having been named a recipient of the MusiCounts’ Inspired Minds Ambassador Award, as well as with his charitable foundation, the Gord Bamford Foundation.
Since 2014, the Gord Bamford Foundation has donated $200,000 to MusiCounts, the largest donation to date. The donation will help support school music programs.
Tickets for the March 27 show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with ticket prices starting at $39.50 plus additional fees and tax. Tickets can be purchased at the Valley First box office inside the arena, online at valleyfirsttix.com or by phone at 1-877-763-2849.
