Donations to victims of a major fire Tuesday in Penticton can be directed to the Salvation Army and Red Cross.
Two people died and dozens more were made homeless when flames tore through part of their 30-unit apartment building at 217 Elm Ave.
Clothing, bedding and other household items may be dropped off Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Sally Ann thrift store located at 2469 South Main St.
Donations that are in good condition will go into the store’s general inventory, and evacuees will receive a special voucher to shop there.
Cash donations can be made online at www.redcross.ca/donate.
"The compassion, empathy and care our community has for each other is shining through," Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release Friday.
"Residents and businesses have been calling the city asking where they can best support evacuees, so I’m grateful to see the Salvation Army and Red Cross stepping forward to help as they always do. This is another example of our close-knit community working together during a time of need.”
