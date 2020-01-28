The inaugural Penticton Seniors Week in 2019 was so successful, planning is now underway for the 2020 Seniors Week, which will run from May 31 through June 6 at locations around Penticton.
“We were overwhelmed by the success of the first Seniors Week in the community and the feedback from participants,” said Mignonne Wood, president of the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre and one of the organizers of the first week of activities.
“We had more than 40 low- or no-cost activities that drew upwards of 1,000 seniors and participants.”
Organizers are developing a diverse list of activities that will appeal to seniors of all ages and abilities.
“Last year, Seniors Week gave all seniors a chance to dance, learn, socialize, laugh, pick up a few health tips, tap their toes to the music and enjoy the special events organized just for them,” said Elmie Saaltink, president of the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society.
“We are identifying interesting speakers and fun activities that will provide a wonderful experience for seniors later this year.”
Seniors Week 2020 has confirmed keynote speaker, Neil Pearson, a Canadian leader in pain management. Pearson is a sought-after speaker and educator who assists patients with paion management strategies.
Organizers are also looking forward to a family picnic and wrap-up celebration with music and games on June 6 at Skaha Park.
Penticton Seniors Week is organized by volunteers representing the Penticton Seniors Community Action Committee, a partnership between the 1,100-plus member Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society and OneSky Community Resources.
If you have an idea for an event or activity for Penticton Seniors Week 2020, email the Penticton Seniors Community Action Committee at PSCAC@googlegroups.com.
