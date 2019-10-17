The NDP is doubling down on its effort to retain the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding by bringing Leader Jagmeet Singh back to Penticton for a rally Saturday night.
Billed as Jagmeet rocks Penticton, the event is set for 7:15-8:45 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and is open to the public.
“We are offering voters a chance to vote for something, for action on climate change, for expanding services including national pharmacare, childcare, and senior’s care to make life more affordable for those struggling,” Richard Cannings, the incumbent for SOWK, said in a press release.
“As Jagmeet pointed out, there is a choice other than denial and delay. I have a record of c-ooperation in government and I’m asking voters to keep a progressive MP in Ottawa to be part of Jagmeet’s team,” said Cannings.
Singh was last here in late August on the eve of the campaign.
“Two visits in one campaign to the riding are no coincidence as it is a tight race between incumbent, Richard Cannings and the Conservatives. Local momentum for Cannings is high according to his campaign who shared that their office has been seen a surge since national debates where Singh won over Canadians with his sincerity and integrity on issues,” the release added.
This article has been corrected to reflect an updated event time from the campaign
