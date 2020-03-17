Students won't be returning to school on Mar. 30, the Ministry of Education announced Tuesday.
Minister of Education Rob Fleming said he has been working daily with scientists and health officials, and under direction of the Ministry of Health, has decided to shut B.C. schools down to in-class learning indefinitely.
"We're used to schools being safe places, where children learn and grow and socialize," he said, adding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a "growing impact in British Columbia, we have to take action today to protect our students and staff."
"We've urged schools and school districts to begin planning now, to ensure a continuity of learning while in-class learning is suspended ... indefinitely," he said.
He added also students on track to move on to the next grade will do so, and Grade 12 students eligible to graduate will graduate.
Daycare facilities are set to remain open for the time being.
More to come ...