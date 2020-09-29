In the midst of a pandemic, it might be hard to imagine a future full of bright possibilities, but a local environmental group wants to help people do just that.
First Things First Okanagan is kicking off its new Deep Dive discussion series with a free film screening this Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m.
Viewers will be provide a link to watch the documentary “2040” at home, then participate in a discussion afterwards via the Zoom videoconferencing service.
The documentary from Australian director Damon Gameau offers a hopeful exploration of what effects climate change might have over the next 20 years and what technology is already available to counteract those effects.
For more information or to obtain the film link, email info@firstthingsfirstokanagan.com.