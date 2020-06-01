Health regulations mean a proposed pilot project that would allow drinking in some of Penticton’s public spaces has already grown far bigger than originally planned.
When he pitched the idea two weeks ago, Coun. Campbell Watt suggested letting adults consume alcohol in a specific city park or beach one day a week during a tightly controlled, one-month test period. The aim of the project would be twofold: getting people out of their homes and encouraging those taking part to buy their food and drinks from local businesses.
But the staff proposal council is set to chew on today would see the program run every day from June 3 to July 4, noon to 8 p.m., in all beaches and parks along the Okanagan Lake waterfront, plus Gyro Park.
The expanded area is needed to meet physical distancing requirements, while running the program daily would mean it’s not an “event” and therefore not violating provincial health orders, Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, writes in his report to council.
Those proposed changes to Watt’s original idea arose out of broad consultations with business groups, RCMP, the B.C. government and Interior Health, which is particularly concerned about the program “normalizing public drinking” and promoting the use of alcohol in front of kids.
However, adds Laven, “Most persons consulted showed general support for the pilot and expressed confidence that our community would exercise proper personal responsibility.”
As a result, he recommends council go ahead with the plan.
“A pilot program will allow staff and council to evaluate the impact of permitting responsible consumption of alcohol in specified public parks and beaches,” says Laven.
“The public will be provided the opportunity to provide feedback in a meaningful way to determine if further easing of restrictions should be considered or if the current prohibitions on alcohol should be continued.”
In other business today, council is set to get a budget update from finance manager Jim Bauer, whose report states COVID-19 is now expected to take a $3.6-million bite out of city revenue this year.
His report also details a corresponding $3.6-million cut to expenses, which includes laying off 88 employees and reducing spending.
It gets worse though: Bauer says preliminary projections are pointing to another $5-million drop in revenue in 2021.
“In order to start planning for future years, the city has launched a strategic planning reset process that will involve a review of council priorities in light of COVID-19, and explore options to balance the 2021 budget, such as revenue generating options, expense reductions, and the use of reserves,” writes Bauer.
“This work will involve bringing back a refined council priorities document in July to guide development of the 2021-25 financial plan.”
Once into land-use matters, council will be asked to approve a one-month extension to a rock-crushing operation at 3200 Evergreen Drive, plus grant preliminary approval to the rezoning of 175 Brunswick St. to allow construction of two side-by-side duplexes on the property.
Council will meet by videoconference at 1 p.m. The proceedings can be viewed live on the city’s website.