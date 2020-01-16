B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will be on hand today for the official opening of the new emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver.
The $1.25-million renovation project, which began in May 2019, included developing a new waiting and triage area, a quiet room for families, a separate emergency department entrance, relocation of admitting and administration services, plus new exterior signage and improved wayfinding.
The original $970,000 project budget – split 60-40 by the B.C. government and Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District, respectively – was lifted by another $280,000 from the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation to expand the scope of the project to include a new nursing station and private area for doctors to consult with specialists.
