Charges are pending against an alleged impaired driver who caused a collision early Tuesday while trying to pass a vehicle on Carmi Avenue.
The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection with Highland Place and resulted in minor damage as the alleged impaired driver, who was behind the wheel of a Ford pickup, clipped another westbound vehicle.
“Prior to police arriving, the driver of the truck began yelling and causing a disturbance. Upon the officer’s arrival, the driver was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“The 46-year-old Penticton resident was later released from custody and faces charges of impaired driving and driving without due care. Thankfully, no one was injured.”