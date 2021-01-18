A Kelowna family is celebrating their connection to the new-look White House taking shape in Washington, D.C.
Sabrina Singh, the niece of Kelowna resident Mohini Singh, has been named the deputy press secretary for Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.
Harris and President-Elect Joseph R. Biden J. will take their oaths of office on Wednesday.
"I come from a family where, for generations, we have served our country and our community," Mohini Singh, a Kelowna city councillor, said Monday.
"Sabrina is young, smart, and a very hard worker," Singh said. "She is very passionate about building a strong country and serving her country. She is dedicated to her core values of equality and justice."
Singh was a long-time TV reporter in Kelowna and Penticton. She was first elected to city council in 2011, and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
In an interview with NewIndianExpress.com, Sabrina Singh, 33, said she was looking forward to helping the new Biden-Harris administration re-establish the U.S. as a country that's admired after four years of the Trump presidency.
"We have a lot of work to do when it comes to restoring our reputation around the world, which has been clearly damaged by this administration," Singh said.
Singh was also involved with presidential campaigns undertaken by Michael Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton.
In the interview, Singh noted that her grandfather, Sardar J.J. Singh, was among those Indian politicians who successfully campaigned in 1946 for Indians to be able to achieve U.S. citizenship.
"He was very active during his time in fighting for freedom for Indians," Singh said. "It's strange to think I would be in this position today. He certainly has left really big shoes to fill, and I'm honoured to follow in his footsteps."