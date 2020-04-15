A Coquitlam woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly coughing at a grocery clerk who would not let her buy extra tissues.
RCMP were called on Monday by a grocery store employee, who said an irate customer had deliberately coughed onto a clerk.
The suspect was allegedly angry that the clerk would not allow her to purchase more than the store’s maximum amount of tissues.
After speaking to witnesses and reviewing video of the alleged assault, police arrested a 25-year-old Coquitlam woman at her home.
The woman, who has no history with police was released with a notice to appear on court on July 13, police said in a news release.
“This is a great example of why we need to keep perspective, take a breath, and treat essential workers like grocery store clerks with the respect they deserve”, said RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in the release. “Whether you deliberately cough on police, hospital workers, or grocery clerks, abuse or assaults against essential workers will not be tolerated."