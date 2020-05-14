A former Oliver town councillor has been identified as the victim of Sunday’s fatal scooter crash.
Bill Ross, 76, died in hospital after the scooter he was driving was struck by a Nissan Murano SUV around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 97 near Tuc El Nuit Drive. Police say the driver of the SUV was co-operative, and speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash.
Ross left behind three adult children, four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and his wife, Francie, of 55 years.
“And it was good,” Francie said of their marriage in a phone interview Thursday. “He was my life.”
The scooter Ross was on was one he’d owned for 25 years that he jokingly referred to it as his “hog,” which he rode just for fun, said Francie.
“He would go out for what he’d call a little spin on his hog,” said Francie.
Ross’s family is tentatively planning a celebration of life for this fall.
He served three terms on Oliver town council from 1990-99, and was appointed to serve as an alternate director on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in 1996. He became a full-time director later that later.
In 1998, he was elected RDOS vice-chair, and in 1999 was chair of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District.
He returned on the other side of the RDOS table in recent years while working as a land agent, and last year was part of a five-person task force assigned to review directors’ compensation.
“Bill always took time to speak with everyone and had lots of great stories to share,” RDOS chairwoman Karla Kozakevich said in a press release Thursday.
“He was well-loved in the community, and respected by his fellow board members.”
Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen said in the same release he was lucky to have had lunch with Ross just a few months ago.
“We spoke about politics, business, and the history of the South Okanagan. During our visits with residents, it was clear to me Bill was respected for being a loyal, reliable and hardworking individual,” said Johansen.
“I was very saddened to hear the news of Bill`s passing. Bill was a good friend and he will be missed in this community.”
RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services is handling the investigation and appealing for witnesses to come forward, in particular two people riding motorcycles side-by-side northbound just prior to the crash.
Anyone with information should call SOTS at 250-499-2250 and cite file 2020-2129.