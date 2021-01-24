A Kelowna woman has won the largest scratch-and-win lottery prize in the province ever.
Darlene Curylo bought her Triple Millions Scratch & Win ticket at a Circle K convenience store on KLO Road.
When she scratched the ticket in her car, she discovered she’d won $3 million.
“I was in my car in the parking lot — and I scratched the ticket,” Curylo told lottery officials as she collected her winnings.
“When I saw the amount I was in shock! I just couldn’t believe what I saw.”
Triple Millions is a national Scratch & Win game. The odds of winning are one in 1.2 million.
After the win had sunk in, Curylo went home and shared her life-changing news with a friend.
“I showed her the ticket and she said ‘Oh my gosh!’” Curylo recalled; next she called her sister who celebrated the win with her over the phone.
The Kelowna resident plans to purchase a new home and vehicle and says she will invest the rest into savings.
“It is wonderful — it feels so amazing,” Curylo said.