Parents and other child-care providers are encouraged to fill out new online surveys to help the city get a better handle on the challenges they’re facing.
“If child care has been an issue for your family, we encourage you to share your story,” Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release Monday.
“This is an opportunity to confirm the shortages we’re facing throughout Penticton and to create a new action plan to stimulate positive change.”
The plan is being created in partnership with the Social Planning and Research Council of British Columbia and community groups, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the B.C. government.
Two surveys are now open at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. The first is aimed at parents, guardians and child-care providers, while the other targets directors, mangers or owners of child-care facilities.
SPARC BC is also gathering information on existing child-care spaces to create an inventory, assessing the needs through stakeholder engagement activities and will develop a community profile with set targets and recommended strategies.
Earlier this year, the city reached a deal with OneSky Community Resources to develop a new child-care facility at Kiwanis Park, but the project is on hold pending a decision on a $3-million grant application.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be doing its own child-care plan, covering smaller communities like Summerland and Oliver.