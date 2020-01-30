A once-bustling building with a million-dollar view of Okanagan Lake will continue to languish in a state of disrepair while the city figures out what to do with it and other aging assets.
Tucked away at the end of Marina Way next to the courts used by the Penticton Tennis Club, the building dates back to the 1960s, when it was put up by club volunteers, according to city Coun. Jake Kimberley.
“No one paid for it but the volunteers and donations,” he recalled, adding his wife was very active in the club at the time.
“There was a bar and restaurant there serving food,” Kimberley continued.
“It used to get fairly busy. They had a lot of memberships then and they had a lot of activities and events happening in there. It was well-used, let’s put it that way.
“It’s kind of unfortunate, really, because as I said, it was a very active club and well-used by the tennis players and boaters,” said Kimberley.
City facilities director Bregje Kozak said in an email the building has been vacant “for a number of years and would require significant upgrades” to make it suitable for a tenant
Those upgrades, “at the very least,” would include a new roof, hazmat remediation, upgrades to interior finishes and likely upsizing of the water main to the building.”
The cost of the required fixes hasn’t been calculated, Kozak added.
“There just hasn’t been a defined use for it,” she said. “The building is just not in good shape so it needs a lot of work to be able to do anything with it.”
Members of the Penticton Tennis Club do, however, still use it for storage and washroom facilities.
The building is one of dozens of aging city-owned assets that will be scrutinized during a two-year, $600,000 review aimed at coming up with a plan to either improve or decommission them.
