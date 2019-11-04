The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber says its supports the province’s proposed legislation making Daylight Savings Time permanent in B.C..
In a press release, the Chamber said it believes changing the clocks twice a year does more harm than good.
“Research has shown increases in workplace accidents, workdays missed due to workplace accidents, heart attacks, motor vehicle accidents and sleep deprivation,” it stated.
“There is in fact no consistent evidence to show it is helping us.”
Results from a survey launched by the province released in the early fall discovered 93% of British Columbians want to ditch the time changes and keep Daylight Savings Time permanent.
