Remember to add a few more minutes of travel time for your Sunday errands, because Main Street in Penticton will be closed to traffic.
The 2019 Prospera Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan event kicked off Friday with an expo featuring some of the best athletes in cycling and leisure at the Trade and Convention Centre.
Saturday, Main Street was buzzing with the kid’s Piccolofondo event.
But the Big Ride begins tomorrow morning at 7 a.m., taking approximately 2,500 riders through Penticton, Summerland, Kaleden, Okanagan Falls and Oliver.
Large sections of Main Street will be closed off to motorists from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., but don’t fret: there are some intersections open to drivers to cross.
“I would say 99% of residents and businesses are very welcoming of the event, and they understands there’s going to be some inconveniences in regards to traffic and flow,” said communications manager Jason Curran in an interview with The Herald earlier this week. “The community has been incredibly welcoming, and that goes a long way.”
Motorists will be given the opportunity to cross Main Street at Eckhardt, Duncan, Industrial, Warren and Green Avenue.
Main Street and Lakeshore Drive will open to motorists after 10:30 a.m.
“Those who want to cross Main Street can,” he said. “My recommendation is just add a little extra time and be patient, because you will make it through. We do appreciate the patience.”
