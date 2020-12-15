Penticton RCMP are seeking the public's help in identifying an alleged sex assault suspect.
According to police, on Thursday, Dec. 3 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the victim was walking near Granby Avenue and Atkinson Street, when she was allegedly approached by an unknown male. The man blocked her path, grabbed her hand and pulled her into a secluded pedestrian path near Weyburn Street.
At one point, the male identified himself by the name "Adam." The male made an attempt to kiss her, however she was able to get away. She walked home and immediately called police.
The suspect is described as: Caucasian, dark tan, six-feet tall, slim muscular build, approximately 20-30 years of age, dark eyes, and short light brown hair with a short pony tail at the centre of his head.
Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man captured on video surveillance. This person of interest is believed to have been in the area at the time, and police are wanting to speak with him.
If you have any information about this, please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, file 2020-20531 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.