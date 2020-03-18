Seven tickets assessed to a Penticton man who parked vehicles on a city street without valid licence plates have been confirmed by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.
Dennis Hildebrand went to B.C. Supreme Court in a bid to overturn an adjudicator’s ruling, but was turned down March 13, according to a decision published this week.
The tickets were issued over a three-month span ending May 21, 2019, in connection with vehicles parked on the 200 block of Victoria Drive without valid licence plates, in contravention of the city’s Traffic Bylaw, according to Judge Gary Weatherill’s decision.
Hildebrand disputed each ticket, and the matter went before an adjudicator on Aug. 1, 2019.
Around 4 p.m. on July 31, Hildebrand, who had been representing himself, “felt somewhat overwhelmed,” and contacted a lawyer, Weatherill wrote.
Hildebrand – who intended to argue the licence plates were insured, even though they weren’t on the correct vehicles – then went to the hearing Aug. 1 and requested an adjournment in order to consult more fully with the lawyer, but was denied.
“In due course, the petitioner’s matters were called. He says he became flustered, unnerved and despite attempting to do his best to present an argument, he was unable to do so,” wrote Weatherill.
“He says the arbitrator accused him of being ‘footloose and fancy free’ with the licence plates and suggested that he should cease ‘abusing the system.’ In frustration, the petitioner left the hearing before it was complete.”
The adjudicator sided with the city, and Hildebrand applied for judicial review of that decision on several grounds, including what he believed was lack of a fair hearing.
In his review, Judge Weatherill determined the adjudicator’s decision was reasonable, because it was firmly based on the tickets, photographs taken by bylaw officers and records from the Insurance Corporation of B.C.
“Based on the record before (the adjudicator), I conclude that it was not unreasonable for the adjudicator to conclude that the petitioner was, as she commented, ‘footloose and fancy free’ respecting the licence plates on the vehicles,” wrote Weatherill.
“The burden is on the petitioner to show that the adjudicator’s decision was unreasonable. In my view, she had sufficient evidence before her to conclude that the bylaw offences occurred.... It was not irrational, illogical and was not disconnected with the facts of the matters before her.”