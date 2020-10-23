A snowfall record for today in the Okanagan wasn't hard to beat.
Until this morning, there had been very little snow ever recorded in the Valley on an October 23.
The record, such as it was, was 0.8 cm, set in Penticton in 1957.
Accumulations have already exceeded that this morning and as much as 10 cm of snow is forecast at lake level before the precipitation turns to rain later today, Environment Canada says. As much as 15 cm is expected at higher elevations in the Valley.
A drive to Vancouver could be treacherous with snowfall accumulations of up to 20 cm expected on both the Okanagan Connector and the Coquihalla Highway.
"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," Environment Canada says in a travellers' advisory.
"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions," it says.
Kelowna and Penticton normally receive less than one centimetre of snow in October.
Saturday's forecast is for a cloudy start then brightening in the afternoon. Highs will be plus one but, with the wind chill, the temperature will feel like minus 12 C.
Overnight low for Saturday is forecast to be minus 9 C. Conditions improve slightly on Sunday and Monday, with highs a few degrees above zero.
By Tuesday, highs should rebound to the seasonal norm of about 10 C.