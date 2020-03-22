Hundreds fewer people are commuting to work in downtown Penticton as a result of the Canada Revenue Agency closing up shop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The CRA has approximately 350 employees in Penticton, many of whom are currently working from home, however some have been put on temporary leave with pay,” the agency said in a statement.
The statement, which did not respond to a direct question about the number of people on paid leave, noted the shutdown started March 15 and is currently slated to run until April 5.
CRA employees still working are those deemed to provide “critical services,” such as ensuring continuation of benefit payments and assisting with both the CRA and federal government’s response to COVID-19 pandemic.