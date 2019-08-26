Okanagan charities will receive child car seats next week to give to local families in need.
The convertible car seats are being distributed by the United Way Southern Interior BC as part of the Child Safety Initiative.
This program handed out 40 car seats when it started in 2015. Now, in its fourth year, 27 United Way community partners will distribute 169 car seats to vulnerable families.
The United Way says in a news release the 2019 Child Safety Initiative saw a 50% increase of car seats available from the previous year. This was made possible through the generous commitment of the Paul Docksteader Foundation and the United Way’s partnership with the Central Okanagan Foundation, the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation and corporate sponsor Kal Tire.
The increase goes alongside the rising need for low-income families to obtain child car seats across the region. BCAA estimates that 5% of children in B.C., or roughly 23,000, do not use approved child car seats due to difficult financial choices every day.
“I have always loved to get involved in local projects where I can see instantly the difference being made, especially for vulnerable families and kids,” says Paul Docksteader, founder of the Paul Docksteader Foundation.
“We are thrilled to support this collective action initiative which will ease the burden for so many struggling local families with little ones.”
United Way bought the car seats at a discount through a relationship with Costco Kelowna, which enables the budget to stretch even further.
