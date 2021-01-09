A Kelowna church has joined a legal challenge to the province's restrictions on worship services and public protests, arguing they violate people's rights and freedoms.
A petition filed by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms also asks the B.C.Supreme Court to dismiss tickets of up to $2,300 for alleged violations of the public health orders.
Harvest Ministries International on Harvey Avenue is among the B.C. faith groups to have been issued a ticket for gatherings that took place contrary to the orders.
It's one of over a dozen individuals and faith groups to have joined the challenge. Church leaders were ticketed in mid-December, but have indicated the worship services will continue.
The centre, a legal advocacy group, says its challenge is based on several sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, including freedom of conscience and religion,and freedom of peaceful assembly.
British Columbia's Ministry of Health could not be immediately contacted Friday for comment.
The centre says in a news release that while the government allows hundreds to gather in big-box stores, attending worship services has been prohibited despite groups going to extraordinary lengths to comply with the guidelines issued by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
It says allowing people to gather is essential for the spiritual and emotional well-being of many who go to churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, or other places of worship.
"The undemocratic orders of Dr. Bonnie Henry restricting and even outright prohibiting the exercise of citizens' fundamental freedoms display a disregard of Canada's constitutional protections," Marty Moore, a staff lawyer with the centre, says in the release. "This court challenge will require the B.C. government to answer for these divisive and discriminatory orders."