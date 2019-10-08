Police are reaching out to the public in an effort to find a man who has been missing for nearly a week.
Phillip Shuhmacher, 36, was last seen on surveillance video around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the front of his parents’ home in Kaleden.
Police, along with Shuhmacher’s family and friends, are now concerned about his well-being.
Shuhmacher is described as a Caucasian male, six feet tall, 117 pounds, with a slim build, green eyes, brown hair and fair complexion.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
