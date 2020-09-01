The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

7:28 a.m. Dartmouth Drive, Penticton. Natural gas leak.

11:20 a.m. 12th Avenue, Keremeos. Alarm.

1:18 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Spill.

5:10 p.m. 89th Street, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.

6:33 p.m. Oleander Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.

6:53 p.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.

6:59 p.m. Jonathan Drive, Penticton. Burning complaint.

7:39 p.m. Jonathan Drive, Penticton. Burning complaint.

8:08 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

10:14 p.m. 32nd Avenue, Osoyoos. Public service.

Tuesday

4:22 a.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.