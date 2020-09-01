The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
7:28 a.m. Dartmouth Drive, Penticton. Natural gas leak.
11:20 a.m. 12th Avenue, Keremeos. Alarm.
1:18 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Spill.
5:10 p.m. 89th Street, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:33 p.m. Oleander Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.
6:53 p.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
6:59 p.m. Jonathan Drive, Penticton. Burning complaint.
7:39 p.m. Jonathan Drive, Penticton. Burning complaint.
8:08 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
10:14 p.m. 32nd Avenue, Osoyoos. Public service.
Tuesday
4:22 a.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.