All establishments that serve alcohol should be given blanket approval to expand their business footprint, but not service capacity, as a result of the pandemic, says the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The RDOS said in press release said it has made its wishes known to the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, which offered local governments the option of weighing in on all, some or none of the expansion applications that come forward.
Many bars, restaurants, wineries and breweries are seeking to expand their patios as a way of gaining space to seat customers while also respecting social distancing requirements.