Ongoing budget cuts may result in fewer kids being able to play in school bands, says Pen-Hi’s music director.
Long-time teacher Justin Glibbery said he’s worried about the “trickle-down effect” of cuts that have been imposed on local schools with little explanation as School District 67 grapples with a funding shortfall.
Of primary concern to him right now is the apparent closing of a district repair account that, in the past, would be billed when instruments and other musical equipment owned by schools needed to be fixed or serviced.
“Every year I get about 15 kids or so who need a horn…. If those (horns) eventually break down enough and I can’t fix them, I can’t send that horn out to a kid in the future. And even long after I retire, the next band director can’t do that either, unless the money is found to repair it,” said Glibbery.
“At the end of the day, it’s the kids that are ultimately going to lose out.”
Glibbery noted it’s not just his 130 music students who are affected, but hundreds more at every middle school and high school in the district.
Repairs to other school equipment, like sewing machines, were funded out of the same budget, the demise of which Glibbery only learned about two weeks ago.
“It was not a direct way to find out. I did not find out immediately and clearly. That’s all I’ll say about that,” he added.
He’s now dipping into his department’s ”very low” budget – to the tune of $700 in the past two weeks alone – to cover vital repairs, but fears the money will run out.
“My biggest beef with this is I’m being asked to deliver the curriculum and I don’t have the budget to deliver it,” said Glibbery.
He was careful to note he has “full respect” for district administrators, and feels blame ultimately lies with the Ministry of Education because, “At the end of the day, there’s just not enough money in the system to make this work.”
Glibbery declined to comment on the larger issue of budget cuts in the district, which recently asked principals to reduce their costs by 15%.
“I can’t speak for other teachers specifically, but I know where are some pretty frustrated teachers out there,” he allowed.
“We’ve all got to manage to do the best we can, that’s true, but right now this is a further cut than I think we can handle.”
