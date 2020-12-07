The planned sale of Sickle Point hit a snag last week.
The 4.8-acre property, which had been the decades-long focus of controversial plans for residential development, is being sold out of foreclosure.
The sale to a private buyer was set to be presented to a judge Dec. 3, but was bumped, and expected to return to court sometime Monday, according Bill Newell, chief administrative officer or the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The RDOS has expressed an interest in buying the site and preserving it as a nature area, but was beaten to the punch by the other party. However, the RDOS could still move to expropriate the land in the public interest, but has to wait until February, when a public assent process to obtain funding is expected to conclude.
The site also has historical significance for the Penticton Indian Band, which announced last month it will “reject” any attempts to build on Sickle Point.