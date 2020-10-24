8:17 p.m. -- If it was up to young people in Penticton and Summerland, Toni Boot would be our MLA.
In results revealed tonight, just after polls closed, Boot collected 357 votes (32.9%), just edging out Ted Shumaker of the BC Green Party with 348 votes. Liberal Dan Ashton had 308 votes (28%) and Libertarian Keith MacIntyre 71 votes.
Fourteen schools participated, including Summerland Secondary School.
The NDP also won in Boundary Similkameen. In the poll of student voters, NDP Roly Russell scored a decisive victory over Liberal Petra Veintimilla by a count of 264 (50.8%) to 124 (23.9%). Conservative Darryl Seres collected 117 votes (23%) and Wexit BC candidate Arlyn Greig 15 votes.
Twelve schools participated in Boundary Simillkameen including three secondary schools.
Provincially, the NDP won a majority government with 59 seats and 40% of the popular vote.
The Greens were second, winning 16 seats and 28% of the vote. The BC Liberals were third with 12 eats and 25% of the popular vote.
The Conservatives and CHP party each won one seat.
Student Vote is a mock election, run identically to an official polling station, where young people cast mock votes. The objective is to educate youth on the process of voting in hopes more will engage once they turn 18.
To view riding-by-riding results, as well as a list of participating schools, Viti: student vote.ca
8:08 p.m. -- Boundary-Similkameen will just narrowly turn over the NDP, while Penticton will remain in the hands of the B.C. Liberals but not by much, predicts poll aggregator 338Canada.com.
It predicts Boundary Similkameen will be won by New Democrat Roly Russell with 45% of the popular vote, compared to 43% for Liberal Petra Veintimilla, who replaced incumbent Linda Larson. The margin of error is 8%.
And in the Penticton riding, 338Canada.com, has incumbent Liberal Dan Ashton winning by 43%, compared to 38% for New Democrat challenger Toni Boot.
Margin of error is 7%.
Here’s how 338Canada describes itself: “The 338Canada project is a statistical model of electoral projections based on opinion polls, electoral history of Canadian provinces and demographic data. This web site is the creation of P.J. Fournier, astronomy and physics professor at Cégep de Saint-Laurent in Montréal.”
7:47 p.m. -- Officials with Elections BC say they hope to deliver the final results of Saturday's election by Nov. 16, but the date is not set in stone since it's unclear how much extra time it will take to count mail-in ballots.
Vote-by-mail packages are collected centrally and cannot be counted for at least 13 days after the election, allowing time for the ballots to be sent back to voters' ridings for sorting and screening.
“Usually, 90% of all ballots cast in an election are counted on election night. In this election, it could be between 65 to 70%, Anton Boegman, chief electoral officer for Elections BC, told reporters Friday.
Close to 478,000 mail-in ballots have been returned to Elections BC so far, representing 66 per cent of all vote-by-mail packages that were requested.
And just over 681,000 people voted in advanced polls, up from 617,175 in the last election.
The last election saw close to two million people cast votes, representing turnout of 62%, while just over 1.1 million people have cast their ballots so far this year, said Boegman.
(Canadian Press)
7:19 p.m. -- Good evening! Stay here for The Herald’s live coverage of the 2020 B.C. election.
We’ll have news and updates as they happen for the Penticton and Boundary-Similkameen ridings, plus items of interest from elsewhere in the Okanagan and B.C.
Polls close at 8 p.m. and results should start coming in soon after that. Spoiler alert: We probably won’t have a definitive result tonight due to the sheer number of mail-in ballots requested this year across B.C. due to the pandemic. More on that later.
For now, here's what you need to know:
PENTICTON
It was a landslide victory in the last election in Penticton when Dan Ashton of the BC Liberal Party took 53% per cent of the vote, defeating Tarik Sayeed of the NDP by a margin of 24%.
Ashton is up for re-election this year. Sayeed, however, is not running again.
Ted Shumaker is the candidate for the Green party and Toni Boot is running for the NDP.
Also in the race is Keith MacIntyre for the Libertarian party.
The Penticton riding includes the communities of Peachland, Penticton, Summerland and Naramata.
There are 48,525 registered voters in the riding, compared to 45,250 in the last election.
As of Oct. 20, 9,868 vote-by-mail packages had been issued to registered voters.
The previous voter turnout rate in the riding was 61%, compared to 61% per cent provincewide.
At dissolution, the NDP held 41 seats, the BC Liberal Party had 41 seats and the Green party two seats. Two seats were held by Independents and one seat was vacant.
(Canadian Press)
BOUNDARY SIMILKAMEEN
In the last election in Boundary-Similkameen, Linda Larson of the BC Liberal Party took 43% per cent of the vote, defeating Colleen Ross of the NDP by a margin of 10%.
Larson isn't seeking re-election this year. Ross is not running again either.
The Conservative party is running Darryl Seres as its candidate, Petra Veintimilla is the candidate for the BC Liberal Party and Roly Russell is running for the NDP.
Also in the race is Arlyn Greig for the Wexit BC party.
The Boundary-Similkameen riding includes the communities of Princeton, Grand Forks, Oliver, Penticton, Osoyoos, Keremeos and Okanagan Falls.
There are 36,593 registered voters in the riding, compared to 34,450 in the last election.
As of Oct. 20, 5,193 vote-by-mail packages had been issued to registered voters.
The previous voter turnout rate in the riding was 65% per cent, compared to 61% per cent provincewide.
(Canadian Press)