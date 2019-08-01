A proposal to have campaign staff form a committee to organize election debates across the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding is a non-starter for the Liberal candidate.
“The South Okanagan-West Kootenay community groups, schools and issue-based groups have a strong tradition of organizing debates. We expect close to two dozen. These debates have always been fair, thoughtful and well-run. I see no reason to hijack the process,” Connie Denesiuk said in a press release Wednesday.
She was reacting to Conservative candidate Helena Konanz’s suggestion earlier this week that contenders participate in at least a dozen debates throughout the riding this fall and that the session dates and formats be co-ordinated for convenience through a committee staffed with a representative from each party.
“I’m glad to hear the Conservatives plan to participate this time – they skipped most of them in 2015,” Denesiuk added.
“When all candidates participate, voters better understand where we stand on issues that will definitely set us apart. I look forward to these discussions because voters will see stark contrast in their choices.”
