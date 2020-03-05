A lot has changed since MacKenzie Porter last visited Penticton five months ago.
The country music star last took the South Okanagan Events Centre stage in October while touring with Dean Brody and Dallas Smith as a part of their Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone Tour.
She returns tomorrow night with country superstar Braid Paisley.
“Things are really busy and running at a million miles an hour,” she said of the last five months.
With a tour across the U.S., a new single titled “Seeing Other People” and a recent No. 1 song in Canada, Porter said she’s looking forward to returning to Penticton.
“We didn’t get to spend a ton of time (in Penticton) last time, we were kind of just in and out. And this time we get a full day-and-a-half so … I’m excited.”
From there, she said, she won’t be taking much of a break: Porter plans to take the stage at several music festivals this summer.
“I’m excited to play a longer set, to (showcase the) full body of my work,” she said.
Porter grew up in musical theatre before she moved to Vancouver at 18 to pursue acting. A year later, she began writing music and her career soon launched from there.
“I feel like I always had this dream,” she said. “I have an amazing producer now and a really great team behind me.”
Her self-titled album launched in 2013, and she’s since nabbed a number of award nominations including the JUNO award for Country Album of the Year and the Canadian Country Music Association award for Female Artist of the Year for three years in a row.
The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are on sale at the Valley First Box Office, online at valleyfirsttix.com or by phone at 1-877-763-2849.