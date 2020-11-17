After a week-long closure due to a parent testing positive for COVID-19, the Osoyoos Child Care Centre reopened its doors Tuesday.
“Public health is confident that contact tracing has been completed,” and the “entire building has been cleaned and sanitized,” staff told parents in an email announcing the reopening.
The centre closed Nov. 10 after a parent whose child attends the facility notified staff that he or she had tested positive for COVID-19. No one is believed to have picked up the virus as a result of attending the centre.
The parent didn’t have any children in the Osoyoos school system.