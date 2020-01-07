A dream vacation that turned into a nightmare for one of The Herald’s advertising representatives has finally come to an end.
It took Shayda John, who was returning from a vacation in Mexico, nearly two days to fly from Calgary to the Okanagan after WestJet Flight 3281 was unable to land in Penticton on Monday night due to poor weather.
The plane made two attempts at landing before it turned around and returned to Calgary, where John and 58 other passengers were forced to stay the night – at their own expense.
“They covered none of the extra costs of all this,” said John in a string of text messages while still travelling home Tuesday. “Two minors on the plane yesterday had to contact their parents for help with hotels. It was chaotic.”
WestJet then put the travellers on a flight to Kelowna on Tuesday morning with the intention of then busing them to Penticton, but that trip was delayed too when a knife was found on board the plane.
“They found a knife stuck in one of the seats,” John said. “No clue whose knife, clearly WestJet doesn’t check their planes in between flights.”
The flight, which was scheduled to depart Calgary at 10:15 a.m., finally landed in Kelowna later in the afternoon and passengers were bused to Penticton as planned.
Monday’s flight was unable to land due to “snow,” according to a WestJet spokesperson.
“Our pilots make all decisions based on safety,” the spokesperson said in an email.
“As this was outside of WestJet’s control due to weather, guests would not be eligible for compensation.”
The statement did not give specifics of how the snow affected the planned landing or how often such aborted landings happen in Penticton.
